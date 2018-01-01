Steven Seagal's rape accuser recounts 'traumatising' encounter

Steven Seagal's rape accuser has slammed the actor for "traumatising" her with his allegedly "predatory" and "aggressive" behaviour during their reported encounter back in 1993.

Regina Simons hit headlines earlier this month (Jan18) after going public with her story, claiming she was 18 when she signed on as an extra for the action man's 1994 film On Deadly Ground, and accepted an invitation to a wrap party at Seagal's Beverly Hills, California home - only to discover she was the only guest.

She previously told TheWrap.com Seagal led her to a room, where he began kissing and undressing her, before allegedly forcing himself upon her.

Simons, who was a virgin at the time, opened up further about the purported incident during an emotional chat on U.S. morning show Megyn Kelly Today on Friday (26Jan18), when she recalled how she "completely froze" in fear and started crying.

"Everything seemed pretty quick," she continued. "There was not a lot of time to even process what had happened... Certainly, in my mind, I was not there for anything other than to network and meet other industry people and it completely caught me off guard."

Now 43, Simons remembers trying to distract herself by focusing her gaze on a photo of a woman on the nightstand, who she later realised was actress Kelly LeBrock, Seagal's wife from 1987 to 1996.

"For whatever reason, that was what I remember, just staring at that picture and wanting him to stop and wanting to be out of there," she said.

Simons insists it was clear she was uncomfortable, but claims Seagal took no notice: "I don't know how somebody doesn't know that," she tearfully remarked. "I know what consent is, and that was definitely not consensual. There was no asking me if this was OK... It just was very predatory, very aggressive, and traumatising."

Los Angeles police officials are currently investigating the accusations, and Simons explains she just wants "acknowledgment" of her suffering from Seagal.

"For me, I know this type of behaviour and abuse continues in silence, which is why I came forward...," she concluded. "Hopefully, there can be some change (in Hollywood), but (I want to) at least let abusers know that no, this is not OK; this type of behaviour is not OK."

Actresses Portia De Rossi, Jenny McCarthy, Eva LaRue, and Julianna Margulies have also made allegations of sexual misconduct against Seagal in recent months.

He has yet to comment on Simons' story, but his lawyers previously shut down accusations made by another actress, Rachel Grant, who claimed the 65-year-old pulled down her strapless top and tried to expose himself to her after a 2002 read-through in his hotel room in Sofia, Bulgaria for 2003 film Out For A Kill.

Their statement, released on 15 January (18), read: "Our client denies having such contact with Ms. Grant and further vehemently denies any alleged assault at all, in particular, the alleged assault occurring in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2002."