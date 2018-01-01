Vicky Krieps had to meet Daniel Day-Lewis in character for Phantom Thread

Vicky Krieps met her Phantom Thread co-star Daniel Day-Lewis for the first time while he was in character.

The Oscar-winning actor is known for his method acting and has been known to stay in character for the duration of his films, and it was no different when he portrayed London couturier Reynolds Woodcock in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest movie.

In the film, Reynolds falls in love with waitress Alma, played by newcomer Krieps, and they didn’t have an opportunity to work on their onscreen romance before the shoot, as Day-Lewis wanted to meet her once he was in character.

Krieps, from Luxembourg, admits there was a danger of them meeting one of the days before filming but she spent the encounter “looking at my feet”.

“I thought: if that is the rule of the game, I’ll play it,” she told the Observer. “I spent a whole day staring into greenery to avoid him.”

Because they didn’t get chance to rehearse ahead of the shoot, she was “more nervous that I might otherwise have been” but it was a “powerful experience to discover someone as you are working - I think this is what he (Day-Lewis) intended.”

Thomas Anderson hired seamstresses for the film and Krieps went to an atelier in London’s Central Saint Martin’s school to watch them work, and she became nervous about having to model their beautiful designs in the film.

“I got so scared, I couldn’t sleep - I was afraid of tripping over my dress, falling, ruining the whole thing,” she admitted. “I grew up running about in trousers. And so to act in the modelling scene, I studied and imitated Pathe films of models from the 50s.”

Phantom Thread, which Day-Lewis has called his final film, hits U.K. cinemas in February (18).