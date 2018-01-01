NEWS Forest Whitaker promises Black Panther is something completely new Newsdesk Share with :







Forest Whitaker has assured Marvel fans that Black Panther is offering up a brand new movie experience.



The actor plays Zuri in the film, who director Ryan Coogler has described to Entertainment Weekly reporters as "Black Panther's version of Obi-Wan Kenobi."



And The Last King of Scotland star has revealed that he is particularly impressed by the premise of his latest screen offering, claiming the comic book film serves up a fresh take on the much-loved superhero drama genre.



“It’s a unique piece. It’s a multicultural piece. I think people are waiting to find something new,” Forest said, at the Variety Studio during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (21Jan18). “This superhero from Africa who is in this society and trying to fix the world is something that hasn’t been seen before.”



“I think Ryan is a great director so there’s always going to be some social consciousness inside of it. And at the same time, the action is something we haven’t seen before,” added the Oscar winner.



Forest’s sentiment is something that is clearly shared by his co-stars, who include Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, as the 56-year-old went on to reveal that the film’s first screening turned out to be an extraordinarily emotional event.



“The first time we saw it, just as a cast, after it, everybody leapt up to their feet – literally some were in tears, they were so excited about what was actually occurring,” he shared. “I think people have that same excitement around the movie. I’m expecting something great and something great for Ryan.”



Fans certainly appear to be sharing Forest’s enthusiasm, as Black Panther is already one of the most anticipated films of the year, breaking pre-sale records as Marvel’s fastest selling move in the first 24 hours.

