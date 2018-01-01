NEWS Kim Kardashian ‘splashed millions on surrogate for baby’s birth’ Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian reportedly spared no expense welcoming her second daughter, Chicago West, into the world - splashing a reported $4 million (£3 million) in the first week alone.



According to editors at Closer magazine, the millionaire reality star, who welcomed her baby girl on 15 January (18), splurged $20,000 (£15,000)-a-night on a birthing suite at private hospital Cedars Sinai, $380,000 (£270,000) on the surrounding six suites, and $70,000 (£50,000) on round the clock security.



Kim and her husband Kanye West, who are already parents to four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint, also went out of their way to ensure the surrogate, or gestational carrier as Kim calls her, had every luxury at her disposal.



“Kim and Kanye wanted the birth to be as comfortable as possible for their surrogate, so they went to extra lengths to make sure everything was perfect,” an insider told Closer.



As well as a private midwife, two doulas – birth assistants – and Kim’s personal doctor Paul Crane in attendance, who doesn’t come cheap at $55,000 (£40,000) for the delivery, she slept on special bed sheets woven with gold and silk Jacquard, enjoyed spa treatments and even had a harpist in residence for the three-night stay.



“(They) also brought in their own private chef to the hospital’s kitchen, which cost $7,000 (£5,000), and hired celebrity photographer James Hickey to take the baby’s first pictures, which set them back an additional $8,000 (£6,000),” the source added.



Once baby Chicago emerged she was swiftly clad in a designer wardrobe, including a Dolce & Gabbana onesie.



The baby’s arrival has reportedly brought the couple even closer together, with Kanye pictured out shortly after the announcement with a rare smile on his face.



“Kanye and Kim have been on a high since the birth and it’s brought them back that connection between them,” the source added.

