Jennifer Lawrence surprises high school with political debate

Jennifer Lawrence surprised high school students in Ohio by taking part in one of their political debates on Thursday (25Jan18).

The 27-year-old Oscar winner joined Represent.US, an anti-corruption organisation, at Cleveland Heights High School to meet students who currently study U.S. government, according to the school’s website.

After Jennifer took part in a lively debate, students were impressed with her dedication to teaching youngsters the importance of political issues.

Londyn Crenshaw, a senior at Cleveland Heights High School, said he was amazed by "how informed" the actress was.

"It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues. When she said ‘this is your time,’ that really made me think. I have been involved in my community and will continue to be involved in grassroots activism because it’s important," he explained.

Jennifer also stopped by popular restaurant Town Hall in Ohio City, and posed for a photo with a group of fans that was shared on the restaurant's Instagram feed.

“Thank you #JenniferLawrence for coming by for lunch! #TownHallorNowhere,” the caption read.

Jennifer has previously expressed her interest in politics, and recently took part in the Women's March earlier this month (Jan18).

"I stand in solidarity for Women's rights, Equal pay, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program)," Jennifer wrote alongside a photo on Facebook with friends Cameron Diaz and Adele, while the sign she held stated, "A woman's place is in the revolution."

The Hunger Games star also told Oprah Winfrey in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter in December (17) that she had become obsessed with politics since Donald Trump had become President of the United States.

"My political passion has almost turned into an obsession. I mean, I don’t think you ever do feel settles, (but) as soon as you feel settled with your home and your personal life, you’re looking at the world and going, ‘How in the hell do I fix this? What do we do?’” she explained.