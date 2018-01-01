Rose McGowan forced to sell Hollywood Hills home to pay legal bills

Rose McGowan has been forced to sell her Hollywood Hills home to fund her legal fight against Harvey Weinstein.

The 44-year-old revealed earlier this month (Jan18) she would need to raise money to pay her legal bills due to unspecified legal action by Weinstein, who she dubbed "the monster".

During the Television Critics Association panel on 9 January, the former Charmed star told reporters: “It’s really scary, I’m having to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting off the monsters."

And on Friday (26Jan18), her luxury home was put up for sale with the price tag of $1.9 million (£1.3 million), Variety confirmed.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor Maltas is selling the property, which has been described as a mid-century modern house with “a groovy vibe.”

Located above Nichols Canyon in the Los Angeles area, the 2,927 square foot hillside property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms on two floors.

Other amenities include the two-car garage, hearth fireplace and floating staircase.

Variety reported McGowan purchased the 1960s residence for $1.39 million (£980,000) in 2011.

McGowan accused the disgraced movie producer of rape and was one of the first women to speak out in October last year (17) when an expose on his alleged sexual misconduct was published in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Though it was reported that she had signed a nondisclosure agreement as part of her 1997 settlement with Weinstein for $100,000 (£70,000), McGowan claimed she “never” did.

“I never signed an NDA, actually. That was a mistake the press made, and actually a mistake that I made for a long time,” she said. “(I was misinformed) by a lawyer that I had signed one, when in fact it turned out I hadn’t. I thought I remember refusing that. I think NDAs, as we’re finding out, can be broken.”