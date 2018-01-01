Hugh Jackman joins Dundee 'movie' fun

Hugh Jackman is the latest celebrity to appear in a trailer allegedly for a movie called Dundee about the son of Crocodile Dundee.

Funnyman Danny McBride appeared in the first lavishly shot clip as Mick Dundee, and in the second, appears again as a brash American tourist-type who almost falls off a coach, seemingly in the middle of the Australian Outback, where he is met by Chris Hemsworth, playing a native Aussie for once called Wally Jr. and holding a sign that reads 'Dundee'.

1986 film Crocodile Dundee was a huge worldwide hit starring Paul Hogan as an Aussie fish-out-of-water in New York City. It spawned two sequels in 1988 and 2001.

In the funny clip, Chris says only, "Brian Dundee?" as the hapless tourist exits the coach and then, "Really? Really? Really? Really?" His repetitive speech prompts Danny to ask, "Why do you keep saying really?"

And in another trailer released last week (ends26Jan18), Danny is seen trying to tame a water buffalo, an almost exact recreation of a famous scene starring the original Crocodile Dundee in the first film. Chris' character is also featured.

Industry media officials were initially quick to dismiss the trailers as a clever stunt, perhaps a tie-in with an advertising promotion during America's upcoming Super Bowl (04Feb18), which is also famous for its big budget commercials often starring A-listers.

But if it's a commercial not a movie, it's a well-planned, very expensive one with its own movie 'poster' featuring Chris and Danny with the tagline: 'The son of a legend returns home'.

There's even a movie 'synopsis' which reads in part: "Crocodile Dundee is back... This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name."

Editors at People magazine featured a story on the mystery project last week, and secured special comments from both Chris and the original Crocodile Dundee Paul Hogan, who told the outlet: "...I’m excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon.”

Early on Saturday (27Jan18), Hugh Jackman was the latest name to get in on the fun, tweeting a short clip of himself, apparently also from the movie, and captioning it: "You didn’t really think they’d bring back Dundee ... without me, did you?! #DundeeMovie."

In the 10-second clip, The Greatest Showman star is seen on the phone, wearing a smart suit and tie, and tells the unknown person he's talking to: "Mate, that wasn’t a kangaroo, that was a wallaby. Listen the deal’s off." He then hangs up the phone, says "Wa**er!" and laughs, before addressing someone off-camera, asking, "How’s the surf by the way?"

Behind him, in what looks like it could be a political office, are an Australian flag and a Crocodile Dundee-style hat.

Meanwhile, bosses at the Brisbane Times reported last week that the project is part of a campaign for Tourism Australia, and that the purported film's director is award-winning Sydney-based commercial director Steve Rogers.

Officials at Tourism Australia have not yet commented on the report.