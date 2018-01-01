Jeremy Piven accused of assault by three more women

Three more women have accused actor Jeremy Piven of inappropriate sexual behaviour following claims made by five additional women last year (17).

The accusations appear in a report published by BuzzFeed.com on Saturday (27Jan18) and follow previous claims of sexual harassment made by three women against the Mr Selfridge star published by the outlet in November.

The new accusations relate to incidents reported to have taken place between 1985 and 1996.

A background actor, Susan McCain Olson, was working on 1985 film Lucas alongside Charlie Sheen, Winona Ryder, the late Corey Haim and a then-17-year-old Piven. When McCain Olson was sent to retrieve something from a trailer on the set, she claims Piven followed her inside, got on top of her, and started kissing and groping her.

“At one point I kind of was like, ‘This is it, this is where I’m going to get raped,’” the woman, now 51, told BuzzFeed News. “I kept trying to push him away. I was like, ‘No, get off me.’”

McCain Olson told the outlet she didn't report Piven's actions at the time because she didn't want to lose her job and had no further contact with the Entourage star during the filming of Lucas. McCain Olson's childhood friend confirmed to BuzzFeed that her pal immediately recounted the alleged incident.

Diane Gonzalez, who worked on the 1996 set of Ellen, a former sitcom starring U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, claims that Piven got sexually aggressive and also exposed himself to her at his Los Angeles home.

The third woman, who has decided to remain anonymous, claimed Piven pushed her against a wall in 1994 in a Montreal, Canada hotel room, where he tried to force himself on her.

Piven immediately provided BuzzFeed with a statement, vehemently denying the new reports, and mentioning a lie detector test he passed last year when the initial accusations were published. It reads, “These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false. As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped.”

Lawyers representing Piven, who were not named by BuzzFeed, told the outlet the women's new claims are “works of fiction” that have been “conjured up in an opportunistic effort to capitalize on the current media storm in order to obtain attention and/or money.”

The new accusers bring the total number of women who have reported incidents involving Piven to eight. In October (17), Ariane Bellamar accused the actor of groping her during the filming of Entourage, the HBO show which aired from 2004-2011.

“Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum,” she posted on Twitter.

Days later (09Nov17), advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby told People that she too was allegedly sexually assaulted while she waited with Piven in a New York hotel room in 2003.

That same day, Piven responded to the pair of reports on Twitter, writing that “the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated.”

Since the initial allegations, the beleaguered actor's show on U.S. network CBS, Wisdom of the Crowd, has been cancelled.