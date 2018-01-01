NEWS Rita Ora keen to take on more acting roles Newsdesk Share with :







Rita Ora is keen to expand her repertoire with more acting roles.



The multi-talented star first rose to prominence in 2012 when she released her debut studio album, and has since gone on to have success with singles such as Poison and Your Song.



Rita has also broken into Hollywood after being cast in the role of Mia Grey in 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey and the two film sequels, and would like to appear in more feature films.



“Yeah, I would love to. I would love to do lots of films,” Rita told Elle.com when questioned on whether she wanted to do more onscreen work, adding that she is open to all sorts of projects. “For me, it’s always about the script. I would love to do things that involve power, or maybe something like a superhero.”



In addition to reprising her role in the final instalment of the Fifty Shades franchise, Fifty Shades Freed, Rita has teamed with Liam Payne for the soundtrack of the movie. The duo shot a video to accompany their tune For You, which Rita really enjoyed working on with the former One Director star.



“He’s super professional, and that’s fun. He’s obviously got a lot of experience in everything, and I definitely made a great friend during the process. He’s definitely a lovely person and a joy to work with,” the 27-year-old shared.

Though she is currently promoting her movie gig, Rita is also looking forward to hitting the road again with her new music – which she promises is full of “love and power”.



“(I) definitely want there to be a moment of celebration. I haven’t been on the road for a few years, so it’s just gonna be like having a big party,” she smiled.

