Father Figures director promises lots of laughs

Father Figures director Lawrence Sher promises the upcoming movie will be packed with laughs.

The cinematographer, who has worked on films such as The Hangover and War Dogs, is making his directorial debut with the new comedy, which follows brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds, as portrayed by Owen Wilson and Ed Helms, as they set out to find their biological father.

Sher has explained that Wilson and Helms immediately bonded when they met, and offer up some hilarious scenes.

"I love the movie and how it turned out, and it's really, really funny, but it also speaks about family and brotherhood and all this other stuff, and that all comes from the chemistry between Ed and Owen," the filmmaker told Total Film magazine. "You just can't write that kind of stuff."

Father Figures has long been in development, with writer Justin Malen's script first picked up in 2011. Eventually, the actors jumped on board, as well as stars J.K. Simmons, Katt Williams, Christopher Walken and Glenn Close – though Sher didn't know exactly how the story was going to turn out until a few weeks into shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

"It takes a little while for everything to come together sometimes, particularly with comedy," he said. "Movies take shape as you're making them. I learned that the most on The Hangover. When we shot that, we didn't really know the movie we were making."

Father Figures, known as Who's Your Daddy? in some countries, also features appearances from June Squibb and Ali Wong.