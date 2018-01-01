Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx make rare loved-up appearance at pre-Grammy's party

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx made a rare loved-up appearance at a pre-Grammy's party on Saturday night (27Jan18).

The elusive pair attended Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala in New York City, and tried to fool the cameras by sitting separately inside the event.

However, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that host Davis called them out onstage, and joked about the secrecy of their relationship, prompting the couple to sit next to each other while laughing and playing around.

Katie looked smitten as Jamie, 50, whispered into her ear and put his arm around the back of her chair. They spoke to each other inside the event in hushed tones, with the 39-year-old actress also seen whispering to her beau with her hand cupped over her mouth so nobody could see what she was saying.

The mother-of-one wore a floor-length red gown, with her hair in a chic blunt bob, while Jamie looked smart in a navy and black tuxedo.

Katie also got to meet JAY-Z and Beyonce at the event, along with other attendees including Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Pink, Zayn Malik, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello.

Katie and Jamie have been the subject of dating rumours since 2013, and were finally pictured together in September last year (17) paddling in the sea in Malibu.

Since their debut as a couple, the former Dawson's Creek star attended Jamie's 50th birthday party in December (17), and was later spotted that same month at his Prive Reveaux eyewear flagship store launch in New York.

Katie was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, and the former couple share daughter Suri, 11.