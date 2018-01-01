NEWS Three Billboards is named Film of the Year by the London Critics' Circle Newsdesk Share with :







The UK's leading film critics handed out their annual prizes on Sunday night at the 38th London Critics' Circle Film Awards presented by Dover Street Entertainment at The May Fair Hotel in London. Hosted by actor-filmmakers Alice Lowe and Steve Oram, the star-studded black-tie event saw Martin McDonagh's drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri named as Film of the Year, while McDonagh also collected Screenwriter of the Year and star Frances McDormand won Actress of the Year.



Several winners were on-hand to collect their awards: Timothée Chalamet was named Actor of the Year for Call Me By Your Name, Hugh Grant won supporting actor for Paddington 2, Lesley Manville won supporting actress for Phantom Thread, Harris Dickinson won the young performer prize for his work in Beach Rats, and God's Own Country writer-director Francis Lee took the Philip French Award for Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker.



The evening's high point was the presentation of the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film to Kate Winslet, introduced by her friend and costar Jude Law. The critics voted for Paul Verhoeven's Elle as Foreign-Language Film of the Year, Raoul Peck's I Am Not Your Negro as Documentary of the Year and Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk as recipient of the Attenborough Award as British/Irish Film of the Year.



Sally Hawkins and Daniel Kaluuya were named British/Irish actress and actor, respectively; Sean Baker won best director for The Florida Project; Dennis Gassner won the Technical Achievement Award for his production design on Blade Runner 2049, and We Love Moses was named British/Irish Short Film of the Year. Nominees and guests in attendance included Armie Hammer, Florence Pugh, Luca Guadagnino, Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Fionn Whitehead, Emily Beecham, Josh O'Connor, Alec Secareanu, Jessica Barden, Noah Jupe, Dafne Keen and William Oldroyd.







Full list of winners:



FILM OF THE YEAR

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Elle



DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

I Am Not Your Negro



BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award

Dunkirk



DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Sean Baker - The Florida Project



SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Sponsored by Heaven Skincare

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name



SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread



SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Sponsored by Cameo

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2



BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water/Maudie/Paddington 2



BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Sponsored by Millbank & CooperSearle

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out



YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Sponsored by The May Fair Hotel

Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats



BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award

Francis Lee - God's Own Country



BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

We Love Moses - Dionne Edwards



TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Blade Runner 2049 - Dennis Gassner, production design



EXCELLENCE IN FILM: The Dilys Powell Award

Kate Winslet

