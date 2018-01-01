John Legend and Chrissy Teigen donate to Time's Up campaign

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have donated $200,000 (£141,500) to the Time's Up legal defence fund on behalf of the "heroic" gymnasts molested by disgraced U.S. team doctor Larry Nassar.

The medic was sentenced to 40 to 175 years behind bars on sex assault charges last week (ends26Jan18) after he was found to have abused many of his patients.

During his sentencing hearing in Michigan, it was reported that gymnast McKayla Maroney would not be able to publicly address her assault at the hands of Nassar as she had signed a $1.25 million (£884,340) non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in 2016, and would be fined $100,000 (£70,750) if she spoke out.

Model Teigen took to Twitter and offered to pay the fine for Maroney, urging her to speak freely without needing to worry about repercussions.

"The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla," she posted on 16 January (18).

Maroney ended up submitting a written statement detailing her abuse nightmare, which was read out in court, and now Teigen and her husband, singer Legend, have cut a cheque for the Time's Up campaign against sexual misconduct to help provide legal services to those in need.

The couple made the donation in honour of the "Heroic gymnasts of the USA Gymnastics Team".

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and Simone Biles were among the more than 150 females who accused Nassar of molesting them.