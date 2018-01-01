Alison Brie's lawyers fire off cease and desist notice over nude photos

Actress Alison Brie is threatening legal action to have her stolen nude images removed from a celebrity porn website.

The former Mad Men star, who is married to actor Dave Franco, was previously hacked and had a number of private photos, in which she appeared completely naked, published on the Celeb Jihad site last year (17).

Her lawyers have since fired off a cease and desist notice to website editors, demanding they remove the explicit images or face court action.

According to the letter, obtained by TheBlast.com, Brie claims she owns the copyright to all of the saucy snaps, and will "take whatever action she may deem necessary" to protect her rights.

Brie has yet to personally comment on the controversy, but she is no stranger to baring all in public - she strips down in the first episode of her Netflix wrestling series GLOW, and previously confessed to being a big nudist while attending the private California Institute of the Arts during her youth.

"Getting naked on camera is like ripping off a Band-Aid," she told Playboy last year (17). "The hardest part is the transition from being in your robe to being naked on set. Once I was naked, it kind of reminded me of my nudist days from college and that feeling of, 'Oh yeah, I love my body and this is fun and silly and it's fine'."

"Cal Arts was sort of clothing optional," she recalled. "I don't know what it's like now; even in the four years I was there, they (school officials) had started to crack down. My freshman year, the Erotic Ball was still happening. Everybody was in different states of undress. There were tents with TVs playing pornography.

"And I seem to remember a live sex performance. Mostly it was a lot of lingerie and body paint. I wore this Victoria's Secret thing with a little black thong under a black lace long-sleeved mini dress. It was see-through lace - you could see the panties - but also long-sleeved because, you know, I'm very demure."