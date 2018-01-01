Rosanna Arquette: 'Female agents pressured me to keep quiet about Harvey Weinstein'

Rosanna Arquette has accused several female agents in Hollywood of pressuring her to keep quiet about her allegations that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her.

The 58-year-old claims Weinstein tried to intimidate her into a sexual situation in his hotel room in the 1990s, and claimed he bad-mouthed her to producers and directors after she refused his advances.

In a new interview with NextTribe magazine, Rosanna revealed her regret at what could have been - had the disgraced 66-year-old not discredited her and other actresses, preventing them from establishing a successful career in Hollywood.

“Look what happened to us,” Rosanna mused. “The years of work we could have done! Now we’re middle-aged women.”

And the Desperately Seeking Susan star couldn't hide her fury towards the female agents she says she told about Weinstein's behaviour.

“I told people in the industry about my experience with Harvey in the hotel that day. I didn’t hide it. When I told them, I would hear, ‘I’d keep my mouth shut about that if I were you’, even from female agents. I heard that warning and thought, ‘OK, no one is going to believe me. My words will get back to him. I’m f***ed!’” she said.

Rosanna believes Weinstein told other movie producers and directors that she was difficult to work with.

"Maybe Harvey would be at a dinner party and say... 'Don’t work with her. She’s a pain in the a*s.’ He had the power to do that... I went from being an A-list actress in America to down in the gutter.

"So many directors have recently said, ‘I really wanted you for that role’... And so many people – agents and producers and managers – were complicit," she continued.

Rosanna also urged other victims to come forward and share their stories.

“I was a survivor of serious sexual harassment, but I was not raped,” she said. “But my friends were... including those who still won’t come forward and give their names because the experience has been so triggering.”

Weinstein has denied the allegations.