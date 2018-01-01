NEWS Maze Runner sequel races to top of North American box office chart Newsdesk Share with :







Maze Runner: The Death Cure has outpaced Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to take the North American box office crown.



The dystopian action film, the final instalment of the sci-fi trilogy, based on the books by James Dashner, raced to number one with a $23.5 million (£16.6 million) debut, ending Jumanji's three-week reign over the chart.



However, The Death Cure's opening take paled in comparison to previous instalments - The Maze Runner launched with $32.5 million (£22.9 million) in 2014, while 2015's Maze Runner: The Scorch Trails banked $30.6 million (£21.6 million) in its first weekend on release.



The new project had originally been set for release in early 2017, but production was halted in March, 2016, after leading man Dylan O'Brien suffered a series of serious injuries in a stunt-gone-wrong, delaying filming by a year.



The actor recently admitted he had mixed feelings about the film's finished edit, because it brought back memories of his tough year of recovery.



"When I saw the movie, it was an emotional thing," he told the Press Association, "but it felt good, you know? I just felt really happy and peaceful. It is kind of a trip for me to watch though. It does give me a whirlwind of emotions, but at the end of the day, they’re happy (emotions)."



Back in the box office countdown, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is in second place, adding another $16.4 million (£11.6 million) to its haul. The fantasy adventure's continued popularity since its pre-Christmas release boosts its total North American gross to an impressive $338 million (£238.5 million), and its global earnings to $821.7 million (£580 million).



Taking third place in the new chart is Christian Bale's Western Hostiles with $10.2 million (£7.2 million), followed by Hugh Jackman's movie musical The Greatest Showman and Steven Spielberg's The Post at four and five, respectively.

