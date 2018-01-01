NEWS The Miseducation of Cameron Post scores big prize at Sundance Film Festival Newsdesk Share with :







Chloe Grace Moretz's new drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post has landed a top honour at the Sundance Film Festival.



Director Desiree Akhavan's project, which focuses on a group of homosexual Christian teenagers who are sent away to undergo gay conversion therapy, earned the Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the annual Utah festival, while filmmaker Andrew Heckler's Burden, starring Garrett Hedlund as a Ku Klux Klan member who has a change of heart, claimed the Audience Award.



The Directing accolade was presented to Sara Colangelo for Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Kindergarten Teacher, a revamp of the 2014 Israeli movie of the same name, while the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award was picked up by filmmaker Christina Choe for kidnapping mystery Nancy.



Special Jury Awards were given to Reinaldo Marcus Green for Outstanding First Feature for Monsters and Men, I Think We're Alone Now director Reed Morano landed the Excellence in Filmmaking title, and Benjamin Dickey was recognised for Achievement in Acting for Blaze.



Actresses Jada Pinkett Smith and Octavia Spencer, as well as her The Shape of Water castmate Michael Stuhlbarg, were among the members of U.S. Dramatic Jury, which helped to pick the genre's winners.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Documentary Competition's Grand Jury Prize was awarded to director Derek Doneen for Kailash, which chronicles Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi's mission to rescue children from slavery in his native India.



Alexandria Bombach was named the recipient of the Directing honour for On Her Shoulders, and the Audience Award winner was The Sentence.



In the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, winners included Turkish drama Butterflies, which landed the Grand Jury Prize, and Valeria Bertucecelli, who was presented with the Special Jury Award for Acting for The Queen of Fear.



Of Fathers and Sons was selected for the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary category, which also featured a Special Jury Award for Steven Loveridge's Matangi/Maya/M.I.A., a film chronicling rapper M.I.A.'s life as a young Sri Lankan immigrant in London and her rise to fame.

