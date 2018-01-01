Alec Baldwin continues to defends Woody Allen in Twitter rant

Alec Baldwin compared Woody Allen's adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow to a woman who lies about being raped by a black man in novel To Kill a Mockingbird in his latest Twitter rant in support of the director.

Dylan, who claims her adoptive father sexually abused her when she was 7 years old, has been taking aim at actors who have been supporting the Time's Up movement against discrimination and harassment despite working with him, and she opened up about her allegations in a televised interview for the first time earlier this month (Jan18).

While actors such as Rebecca Hall and Greta Gerwig have expressed regret at working with Allen, Alec, who has collaborated with him three times, has come to his defence, calling the allegations "unfair and sad".

He continued to support Allen and denounce Farrow in a Twitter rant on Sunday (28Jan18) after The New York Times published an article questioning whether the director can work in Hollywood again.

"1 of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the 'persistence of emotion.' Like Mayella in TKAM (To Kill A Mockingbird), her tears/exhortations r meant 2 shame u in2 belief in her story," he wrote. "But I need more than that before I destroy some1, regardless of their fame.I need a lot more (sic)."

In Harper Lee's 1960 novel, Mayella Ewell accuses Tom Robinson of raping her, but in the trial, it is revealed she is lying.

Alec then continued, "To say that @RealDylanFarrow is telling the truth is to say that @MosesFarrow is lying. Which of Mia's kids got the honesty gene and which did not?" referring to Moses' claims that their mother Mia Farrow coached Dylan into making the abuse allegations.

"If my defence of Woody Allen offends you, it's real simple. Unfollow. Condemn. Move on," Alec concluded.

Dylan, now 32, responded to his rant in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, in which she said, "Considering that Mr. Baldwin confidently invoked Mayella Ewell to make his point while forgetting that it's been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father, demonstrates that perhaps Baldwin is just not a stickler for details."