Kate Winslet expresses regrets about working with certain people during acceptance speech

Kate Winslet grew emotional as she admitted having "bitter regrets" about working with certain individuals while accepting a prize at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday (28Jan18).

The Oscar-winning actress was presented with The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film by Jude Law at the annual prizegiving, and when she took to the stage at The May Fair Hotel, she addressed the sexual abuse scandal in Hollywood and fought back tears as she confessed she regretted working with certain people.

"There are directors, producers and men of power who have for decades been awarded and applauded for their highly regarded work by both this industry and moviegoers alike," she said. "Indeed, many actors have had flourishing careers due in part to roles played in their films. The message we received for years was that it was the highest compliment to be offered roles by these men.

"As women around the world and all from walks of life marched last weekend, once again joining together to speak out about harassment, exploitation and abuse, I realised I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not."

The 42-year-old grew emotional and asked the audience to give her a moment as she turned her back and composed herself before resuming her speech, in which she admitted her silence about certain individuals might be adding to the pain of people who have spoken out about abuse.

"Those who do have a voice are becoming afraid to say anything because of intense scrutiny and criticism. Nobody should be exempt from having a right to speak in support of vulnerable people," she continued. "And let us please not make this about which people express public regret and those who choose not to, but instead keep the focus on the terrible, secret crimes of abuse against vulnerable (people)."

Kate didn't name any names, but it is thought she may have been referring to Woody Allen, with whom she worked on recent movie Wonder Wheel, as a number of actors who have worked with him have recently expressed regrets - including Greta Gerwig and Rebecca Hall.

Other winners at the ceremony including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which was named Film of the Year, while its star Frances McDormand was named Actress of the Year and Call Me By Your Name's Timothee Chalamet won the male equivalent.

The main list of the winners is as follows:

Film of the Year: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

British/Irish Film of the Year: Dunkirk

Actress of the Year: Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actor of the Year: Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Supporting Actress of the Year: Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Supporting Actor of the Year: Hugh Grant – Paddington 2

Director of the Year: Sean Baker – The Florida Project

Screenwriter of the Year: Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

British/Irish Actress of the Year: Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water/Maudie/Paddington 2

British/Irish Actor of the Year: Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Foreign Language Film of the Year: Elle

Documentary of the Year: I Am Not Your Negro