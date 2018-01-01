Rebel Wilson denied chance to front female Crocodile Dundee reboot

Rebel Wilson has alleged Crocodile Dundee creator Paul Hogan denied her the chance to remake the iconic Australian movie with a woman playing the lead.

Rumours of a Crocodile Dundee reboot began last week (end28Jan18), when an apparent trailer for a new sequel featuring Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride appeared online.

On Monday (29Jan18), Rebel, 37, revealed she had attempted to secure the rights make a new movie from 78-year-old Paul - but claimed she had been turned down as he did not want a woman fronting a remake.

The Pitch Perfect star wrote on Twitter, "When I enquired about the rights last year, Paul Hogan apparently said: 'Crocodile Dundee could never be played by a woman!'"

Paul created the character of Mick Dundee, a weathered Australian crocodile hunter, for the 1986 action-comedy, which became a surprise smash hit around the world, earning $328 million (£232 million) at the box office.

Reports of the reboot, titled Dundee, appear to be premature, however, as it was later reported that the trailer, which featured Danny as Mick's American son on a visit to his father's homeland, was part of an advertising campaign for Tourism Australia.

Paul has played along with the marketing stunt, telling People magazine: "I'm excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon."

Fellow Aussie star Hugh Jackman later got in on the fun, tweeting out a clip of himself playing what appears to be a politician in the remake and writing, "You didn't really think they'd bring back Dundee ... without me, did you?! #DundeeMovie."

A full Crocodile Dundee themed advert, promoting Australia as a vacation destination, will reportedly air during American football's showpiece Super Bowl game next Sunday (04Feb18).