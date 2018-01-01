Gwyneth Paltrow planning to 'dial it back' during wedding planning

Gwyneth Paltrow is planning to "dial it back" when planning her wedding to fiance Brad Falchuk.

The 45-year-old actress recently got engaged to Glee producer Brad, who she has been dating since 2014. While Gwyneth insists she's currently "too busy" to start getting things together for her big day - which will be the second time she's walked down the aisle - she told Entertainment Tonight that she's not planning to go all out for the nuptials.

"I think I'm (too) old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that," Gwyneth, who was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, said. "I gotta dial it back."

Gwyneth has spoken openly about how she has maintained a close friendship and connection with her ex-spouse. However, when it comes to intimacy, the Iron Man star credits Brad for helping her to overcome her fear of getting close to someone.

“It’s a life-long project,” she mused. “I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy. I always say, I'm a good sister. I'm a good daughter. I'm a good girlfriend. I'm a good mother.

"That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work... I just am trying to (move) towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I'm really lucky that I found a partner that's patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process."

Gwyneth isn't the only one who's moved on since her first marriage. Chris recently went public with his relationship with Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, and appears happier than ever, but Goop founder Gwyneth admitted that while she and Chris are happy with their lots in life, it's not how they predicted things would turn out.

"Obviously if I could have stayed married to the father of my kids, that's kind of the dream, but it didn’t work out for me," she added. "So you have to adapt and learn, learn your lessons and move on, and that’s what we're trying to do."