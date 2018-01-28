NEWS Darkest Hour returns to UK box-office top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Darkest Hour - Gary Oldman gives a fine, award-winning performance as Winston Churchill in this account of the early days of World War II, when European countries had not yet decided how to deal with Hitler's advancing Germany. Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas are also excellent in Joe Wright's riveting drama.



Coco - Colourful animated hit from Pixar Studios tells of 12 year-old Miguel, whose Mexican family's deep-rooted ban on music doesn't stop him yearning to be a great musician. Captivating for all ages, Coco recently won the Golden Globe for Best Animated film of the last year.



Maze Runner: The Death Cure - Third and final instalment in the epic Maze Runner saga for young adults, the action-packed Death Cure cast includes Will Poulter, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Aidan Gillen.



The Greatest Showman - Roll up, roll up for Hugh Jackman's acclaimed incarnation of PT Barnum, who rose from nothing to invent showbusiness via his spectacular circus. A big hit, this musical also stars Michelle Williams, Zendaya and Zac Efron.



Early Man - Directed by Nick Park, this glorious, prehistoric animated comedy from Bristol-based Aardman features an all-star voice cast including Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams and Timothy Spall.



The Post - Meryl Streep as Kay Graham and Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee, publisher and editor respectively of The Washington Post in the 1970s. Steven Spielberg directs this suspenseful drama about a battle between the US government and the press over the publication of secret papers relating to the Vietnam War.



Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Londoner Martin McDonagh wrote and directed this award-winning dark comedy, starring the highly acclaimed Frances McDormand as a mother who challenges the local police to solve her daughter's murder when, months later, no arrests are made.



Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - When four teenagers are sucked into a video game, their avatars (personified by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan) embark on a fantastic adventure. Now in its 6th week of release, this is great fun for all!



Downsizing - Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig and Christoph Waltz star in the latest satirical comedy from the award-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne, in which we get to see the world as if we were just five inches tall!



Padmaavat - An epic romance, set in medieval Rajasthan, dealing with love and sacrifice. This Hindi-language global hit stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.



More at launchingfilms.com, the website of Film Distributors' Association



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office



1 Darkest Hour £2,672,022 £15,224,229

2 Coco £2,315,450 £8,165,400

3 Maze Runner: The Death Cure - NEW £2,247,915 £2,247,915

4 The Greatest Showman £2,042,450 £19,965,506

5 Early Man - NEW £2,020,653 £2,020,653

6 The Post £1,604,133 £5,209,857

7 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri £1,249,691 £7,605,591

8 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle £1,219,880 £34,147,183

9 Downsizing - NEW £1,131,687 £1,131,687

10 Padmaavat - NEW £850,386 £850,386



comScore data up to and including Sunday 28 January 2018 - explore more at launchingfilms.com

