David Beckham officially launching Major League Soccer team in Miami

David Beckham will be splitting his time between his family home in London and Miami, Florida as he officially launches his new Major League Soccer franchise.

The retired England star, who spent five years playing in the MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy until 2012, has been working on setting up a new venture in Miami since 2014, and after a series of setbacks, he and his business partners are finally ready to launch the city's first professional soccer team.

"Everyone knows that we did the (original) announcement for Miami four years ago, and then we've had a lot of bumps along the road and that's been frustrating," the sportsman admitted to U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "But now we're in such a positive place."

David reveals his wife, singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and their four children have always been supportive of his MLS ownership dreams, and he wants their kids to learn from his journey to success.

"They've seen Daddy fly to Miami, they've seen him come back, they've seen him smile from talking about Miami, they've seen me frustrated," he shared. "The way of teaching them is by saying it's not all smooth sailing, there's going to be difficult times, it's just how you react when you go through difficult times (sic). That's what I've always tried to teach the kids."

While David will be spending more time in the U.S. to develop and build the team, he will have to make do with regular trips back and forth to see his loved ones, as they will be keeping London as their family base.

"We'll be still living in London, but obviously I'll be spending a huge amount of time here, so whenever they can, they'll be coming over," he smiled. "I'm excited. I'm so excited about bringing the team to Miami."

David isn't the only Beckham looking forward to the Miami visits - 12-year-old son Cruz has already taken a liking to the local Cuban-infused cuisine.

"My youngest boy Cruz, he just had his first Cuban sandwich, and... he was like, this is the best thing I have ever done!," he laughed. "So he's looking forward to that. I've made his dreams come true with a Cuban sandwich!"

In addition to Cruz, David and Victoria are also parents to daughter Harper, six, and sons Romeo, 15, and Brooklyn, 18, who is currently studying in New York City.