Denzel Washington in talks to direct adaptation of A Journal for Jordan

Denzel Washington is in talks to make an adaptation of Dana Candey's war novel A Journal for Jordan which will mark his fourth film as a director.

The actor is already on board to co-produce the project, based on Mudbound co-writer Virgil Williams' screenplay, with longtime filmmaking partner Todd Black.

The drama is based on the 2008 bestseller which chronicles the story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist's affair with First Sargent Charles Monroe King, with whom she welcomed a son, named Jordan. The book also delves into the aftermath of King's death, when Jordan was just seven months old.

Washington's last directing effort was the drama Fences in 2016, which Black also produced. The actor also collaborated with Black on Roman J. Israel, Esq., which last week (ends26Jan18) earned the 63-year-old his latest Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Denzel has been choosy about the films he directs - he made his debut as a filmmaker in 2003 with the drama Antwone Fisher and he also stepped behind the camera for The Great Debaters in 2007.

The movie legend also directed an episode of Grey's Anatomy in 2016.

Meanwhile, A Journal for Jordan will mark his ninth movie producer credit - he last took on that role last year for The Equalizer sequel, in which he also stars.

He has also served as a producer on Roman J. Israel, Esq., Fences, Safe House, The Book of Eli, and Antwone Fisher. He has also produced the documentaries Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks and Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream.