Tom Hanks signs on for Mister Rogers biopic

Tom Hanks is stepping into the shoes of beloved American TV personality Mister Rogers for a new biopic.

The Saving Private Ryan actor will portray Fred Rogers in You Are My Friend, which will chronicle the friendship between the late entertainer and journalist Tom Junod, who reluctantly agreed to write a profile piece on the star, only for the meeting to inspire a whole new perspective on life.

The movie will be directed by Diary of a Teenage Girl filmmaker Marielle Heller, from a script written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

"I'm thrilled to be making You Are My Friend," Heller shares in a statement to Variety.com. "The script knocked me out with its message of kindness and its exploration of the human spirit. As a mother, I am so inspired by the teachings of Fred Rogers and as a human I am in awe of his life's work.

"I can't wait to bring his story to the public and be a part of such a thoughtful, smart group of people who are all coming together to make this film, which truly feels to me like an antidote to our very fractured culture."

The biopic will be developed for TriStar Pictures, and company president Hannah Minghella is thrilled to have landed the project.

"This is the perfect alchemy of talent coming together at the perfect time to remind us all of the transformative power of kindness and respect to heal and to unite," she declares. "We are proud to partner with Marielle, Tom and everyone at (production company) Big Beach to bring this inspirational true story to audiences all over the world."

Rogers, the host of popular educational series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, died in 2003, aged 74.

Hanks is no stranger to portraying real-life personalities - the 61-year-old is currently enjoying the success of Oscar-nominated film The Post, in which he plays former Washington Post editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee.

He also recently tackled real-life characters in Sully, Saving Mr. Banks, and Captain Phillips.