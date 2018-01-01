Javier Bardem joins Greenpeace expedition to Antarctica

Oscar winner Javier Bardem has joined social media to chronicle his Greenpeace expedition to Antarctica.

The No Country For Old Men star has joined a trip to establish the Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to protect penguins and other wildlife.

Explaining his passion for penguins in a new online CNN article, the Spanish actor recalls watching the flightless birds in Cape Town, South Africa.

"I am sitting in a secluded bay," he explains. "My hands are resting on the sand as a breeze drifts over the blue-green ripples by the shore. Boulders thrust out of the sea. They are teeming with small black and white penguins, waddling across the rocks and dropping into the ocean. It is magical: a window onto a little world which will continue long after I leave. Twenty years later, this image now exists only in my head and in my heart."

He adds: "Right now, the window I'm looking through is not a screen. It's round. It's a porthole on a ship, and a portal to a majestic world of towering ice and shimmering sea and an abundance of life.

"I'm lucky enough to be directly experiencing the Antarctic and the vast blue wonder of its ocean. Penguins are plunging into the water, just like in my memory of Boulder Beach in Cape Town. If I'm even luckier I'll see the great whales, leopard seals and a whole other existence down at the bottom of our planet. It feels a lifetime away from my home in Madrid.

"Last week I joined Twitter and Instagram - not to share updates about my breakfast - but to share this journey I am taking to the end of the Earth. I've joined a Greenpeace expedition to bring the incredible diversity of life in the Antarctic closer to home for people who may never get a chance to see it. Because we're all connected to what happens here, even if we don't know it.

"This year we have an opportunity to create the largest protected area on Earth in the Antarctic Ocean. It would not only protect the vibrant life here, like Emperor penguins and blue whales, but it would ensure a healthy ocean to help mitigate against the worst effects of climate change. It would be over three times bigger than my home country of Spain...

"It would mean humans couldn't exploit the area, like the fishing vessels which catch Antarctic krill, a tiny creature like a shrimp which is one of the most important species in the food web down here, eaten by Adelie penguins, humpback whales and almost everything else."

Javier concluded his CNN article by writing: "I have an image in my head. It's a huge expanse of pristine sea and ice, of bustling penguin colonies, and a safe haven for blue whales: the largest animals the world has ever known. It is a natural world free to thrive because we have allowed it to, and because as a race, we humans know the impact that we can have. It's a vision to protect the Antarctic.

"An image in your head and in your heart is a powerful thing. And I would like to offer you mine."