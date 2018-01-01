Alec Baldwin deactivates Twitter account after defending Woody Allen

Alec Baldwin has deactivated his Twitter account following a rant in support of Woody Allen.

Baldwin took to his official Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter page on Sunday (28Jan18) after The New York Times published an article questioning whether Allen can work in Hollywood again, days after his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow revisited historic allegations that the director sexually abused her in a televised interview for the first time earlier this month.

While actors such as Rebecca Hall and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig have expressed regret at working with Allen in the past, Baldwin has come to his defence, deeming the allegations "unfair and sad".

But despite weighing in on the subject, the 59-year-old has now shut down his Twitter account without warning or explanation. His Instagram page, on which he mostly shares family photos of his wife Hilaria and their three children together, remains active.

In Baldwin's original comments, he controversially compared Farrow to a character in Harper Lee's landmark 1960 novel To Kill a Mockingbird, in which Mayella Ewell accuses Tom Robinson, an African-American man, of raping her, but in the trial, it is revealed she is lying.

"1 of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the 'persistence of emotion.' Like Mayella in TKAM (To Kill a Mockingbird), her tears/exhortations r meant 2 shame u in2 belief in her story," he wrote. "But I need more than that before I destroy some1, regardless of their fame.I need a lot more (sic)."

The star continued, "To say that @RealDylanFarrow is telling the truth is to say that @MosesFarrow is lying. Which of Mia's kids got the honesty gene and which did not?" referring to Moses' claims that their mother Mia Farrow coached Dylan into making the abuse allegations. "If my defence of Woody Allen offends you, it's real simple. Unfollow. Condemn. Move on."

Farrow, 32, responded to his rant in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, in which she said, "Considering that Mr. Baldwin confidently invoked Mayella Ewell to make his point while forgetting that it's been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father, demonstrates that perhaps Baldwin is just not a stickler for details."