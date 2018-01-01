Judd Apatow slams Diane Keaton for defending Woody Allen

Director Judd Apatow has slammed actress Diane Keaton for her defence of Woody Allen.

Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow claims she was molested by the filmmaker, allegations he has always strenuously denied. Keaton, Allen's ex-lover and star of several of his movies including 1977 classic Annie Hall, took to Twitter on Monday to defend the director, writing: "Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him."

She also posted a link to a 1992 60 Minutes interview with Allen, adding: "It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think."

In the interview with newsman Steve Croft, the director breaks down why it's ridiculous to think he molested his daughter, adding, "A gigantic industry has been built on a total non-event."

Knocked Up filmmaker Apatow was quick to respond to Keaton. After revealing he had watched the interview upon Keaton's suggestion, Apatow tweeted: "I see a man who wanted what he wanted and didn’t care that he was having an affair with a 19-year-old when he was 54 who was also his daughter’s sister.

"He also took nude photos of this child who he had known since she was nine and left them out for his family to see. Narcissism."

Apatow's comments refer to Allen's relationship with Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his former girlfriend Mia Farrow. Farrow is said to have found nude pictures of Soon-Yi in Allen's house and, when confronted with them, he admitted that he and Soon-Yi were sleeping together. The revelation led to a bitter split between Farrow and Allen. Allen and Soon-Yi have been married since 1997.

Apatow also responded to a fan who praised him for coming forward with his comments about Allen, writing: "Woody Allen was so awful to that family and all of those kids, some of whom were refugees, some with disabilities. He is so proud of having no relationship with them. Can you imagine being around a family for a decade and not wanting to know any of the children? Heartbreaking."

Farrow had seven children when she met Allen - four of whom were adopted, including Soon-Yi.