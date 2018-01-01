Maisie Williams denies revealing Game of Thrones premiere date

Maisie Williams has denied letting slip when Game of Thrones will return to TV screens for its final season.

The actress, who plays Arya Stark on the show, reportedly told British newspaper Metro last week (ends28Jan18) that the eighth and final season of the fantasy drama will wrap filming in December (18) and premiere in April, 2019.

Her comments hit headlines worldwide, with many suggesting Maisie had let slip release date information that officials at network HBO had yet to confirm, but Maisie shut down the reports on Twitter on Monday (29Jan18), insisting that the quote has been taken from an old interview.

"Just a tweet letting you know this game of thrones release date 'quote' I've supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago," she wrote.

The 20-year-old has been acting in the show, her first professional role, since she was 12 years old, and she recently admitted that she was nervous about what her career will be like once it has finished.

'I'm currently filming for the final season, which is all a bit weird. It's been my entire career," she said on U.K. show Lorraine earlier this month. 'It's exciting now that I can do more things like this (new movie Early Man) and really shape my career to things that I want to do, but it's a little bit nerve-wracking because this has been my safety blanket and safety net."

Maisie has already worked on a number of film projects during breaks in filming the show, with animation Early Man, romance drama Mary Shelley, and X-Men spin-off The New Mutants all due for release this year.

HBO officials confirmed earlier in January that the final season of Game of Thrones, which consists of six episodes, will be delayed until 2019.