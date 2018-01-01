Mandy Moore amazed by 'cultural reckoning' sweeping Hollywood

Mandy Moore hopes the "cultural reckoning" sweeping Hollywood will empower more women.

In the wake of major scandals hitting the entertainment industry, celebrities have shown their support for the Time's Up and #MeToo initiatives at the recent Golden Globes and Grammy Awards ceremonies, with both movements instigated as means of fighting gender inequality and sexual harassment.

When it comes to the current climate of Hollywood, actress Mandy is confident the campaigns will continue to build momentum.

"We're having a real cultural reckoning - one that's definitely past due," she told U.S. Cosmopolitan magazine. "Men have been using their positions of power to take advantage of women, and it's so prevalent...I can only hope that what's happening encourages more women (to speak out) and it serves to put women in more powerful positions across the spectrum and in entertainment specifically...as studio heads, directors, writers, and producers."

In her interview, Mandy also discussed how turbulent times in her personal life in recent years have changed her perspective. Specifically, the star noted that her divorce from Ryan Adams in June 2016 and subsequent relationship with fiance Taylor Goldsmith has made her more confident in her own abilities.

"It's a combination of getting older and wiser and going through the hard knocks of a divorce. You realise, I'm not going to take anyone's s**t. It's emboldened me. There's power in saying no and in asking for what you deserve. There is power in knowing your value," the 33-year-old shared.

While Mandy may have faced tough times during her divorce, scoring the role of Rebecca Pearson in the hit NBC comedy-drama This Is Us has proved to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and has also allowed her to "dig deep" into her more vulnerable side.

"Before I got the part, I was making massive changes in my personal life and was looking to echo that in my work," she shared. "I had just been crushed by three failed pilot seasons. When I read the script for This Is Us, I told my agent, 'I will do absolutely anything to be a part of this.'"