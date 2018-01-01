Justin Timberlake told to keep things clean and family friendly at the Super Bowl

Officials at the Parents Television Council have written an open letter to Justin Timberlake urging him to keep Sunday's (04Feb18) Super Bowl Half-Time show clean for family viewers.

The singer was part of the fiasco at the 2004 Super Bowl, ripping open headliner Janet Jackson’s top to expose a bare breast and TV watchdog groups don't want a repeat of that - or anything like it.

"It’s been a long time - almost 14 years - since you, the Super Bowl and the Parents Television Council were all mentioned in the same news stories," a council leader wrote on the organisation's blog. "Much has changed during that time. You became a husband and a father. You became a generous philanthropist... You’ve become an advocate for worthy causes. And you’ve brought us joy through your music and your film performances.

"The fallout of your performance during Super Bowl XXXVIII has left an indelible mark. You really threw us - and millions of parents who were watching with their kids."

"Our children are confronted with enough harmful and explicit content in today’s entertainment media," the letter continues. "The Super Bowl, and particularly its halftime show, should be the hallmark of entertainment that’s both appealing and a safe place for the entire family."

The PTC note ends with a plea for Justin to keep things clean and family friendly on Sunday, reminding the star that some of the youngsters watching "may be hoping to emulate you one day".

Justin apologised for his part in the 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction and has assured the media, fans and parents there will not be a repeat in 2018.

"We’re not going to do that again," he said recently.