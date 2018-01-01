NEWS Bill Nighy joins Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu Newsdesk Share with :







British actor Bill Nighy is jumping into the world of Pokemon after signing up for new live-action movie Detective Pikachu.



The Love Actually star, 68, will join Ryan Reynolds in the forthcoming film, based on the video game Great Detective Pikachu, in which players work with Pokemon characters to solve mysteries.



Further details about Nighy's casting have yet to be revealed, but he will also feature alongside co-stars Ken Watanabe, Paper Towns' Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton from Big Little Lies, and fellow new line-up addition, British actor Chris Geere.



Reynolds will be using motion-capture technology to portray the titular character, a Pikachu-type Pokemon with impressive investigative skills.



Reports suggest the plot will begin with the kidnapping of Justice's onscreen father, forcing the teen to pair up with Ryan's Pikachu to investigate his disappearance, with Kathryn tagging along as a journalist who helps them in their search.



Goosebumps filmmaker Rob Letterman is set to direct from a script he penned with Guardians of the Galaxy co-screenwriter Nicole Perlman.



Production on the Legendary Entertainment/Universal Pictures movie recently began in London, ahead of a 2019 release.



Great Detective Pikachu, which was released in February, 2016, was a spin-off of the Pokemon franchise that began in 1995 as a video game in which players had to collect unusual, fictional, animals or Pokemon, train them, and use them in battles.



The game's popularity has spawned a card-collecting craze, an animated TV show, an animated movie franchise, and most recently, the augmented reality game Pokemon Go.

