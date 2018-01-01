Portraying cult leader David Koresh was almost too much for Taylor Kitsch

Actor Taylor Kitsch almost backed out of portraying cult leader David Koresh in new TV mini-series Waco just before filming began.

The John Carter star reveals he found himself "in too deep" as he was preparing to play Koresh, who staged a stand-off with police in Waco, Texas in 1993 - and even approached producers about finding someone else to take over the role.

"I almost pulled out a month and a half before the filming began," he tells Rolling Stone.

"You spend eight hours a day in this 1,000-square-foot apartment in Austin playing guitar and reading about this tragedy every single day. It just started to really weigh on me. I had no outlet. And I was probably just scared s**tless and panicked."

He recalls seriously considering exiting the role, adding, "I didn't get sleep that day and was feeling vulnerable, and was just like, 'Hey, I wanna know the process of the repercussions if I pull out right now, because I don't know if this is a story I want to tell'."

But he stuck with it and found humanity in a man many still consider crazy.

"The biggest struggle I had was the why," he adds. "If I'm going to play anybody, let alone someone like this, and how enigmatic this cat is, you have to try and marry yourself emotionally to him and his belief system and everything else that goes with that."

Koresh claimed to be the final prophet of the Branch Davidians religious movement.

To portray him, Kitsch lost 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms).