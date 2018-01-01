Emily Blunt joins Jungle Cruise movie

Emily Blunt is reportedly returning to action movies after joining the cast of Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise.

The Brit, who is currently working on the Mary Poppins sequel, has impressed in action films The Adjustment Bureau, Sicario and Edge of Tomorrow, and now she's up for a big adventure with the Fate of the Furious star, who first signed on to make the movie adaptation of the Disney themepark attraction in 2015.

Dwayne will also executive produce the film, with Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra on board to direct.

The movie has been in the works at Disney for over a decade and Toy Story stars Tim Allen and Tom Hanks were previously linked to a planned 2011 project, as a tour guide and a tourist, respectively.

Plot details for Jungle Cruise have yet to be released and it is unclear what role Blunt will play, but reports suggest movie executives want to create more of a period piece, similar to Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn's classic The African Queen, which was one of the original inspirations for the Jungle Cruise Disney themepark ride.

Production is slated to begin in the spring (18).

If the casting reports are true this will be the third Disney movie for Blunt, who previously starred in 2014's Into the Woods and will appear in Mary Poppins Returns in December (18).

Jungle Cruise, one of Disneyland's original rides, takes park-goers into the depths of Africa and South America, floating down a river and encountering wild animals and headhunters along the way - without ever leaving the theme park.

Last year (17), Johnson made a surprise visit to Walt Disney World in Florida to spend time with visitors at the ride.