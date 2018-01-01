Harvey Weinstein dismisses Rose McGowan's sexual assault allegations as a 'bold lie'

Harvey Weinstein is blasting actress Rose McGowan, alleging her claims he sexually assaulted her are a "bold lie".

McGowan has repeatedly spoken out against the disgraced film mogul, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. The star claims Weinstein raped her in 1997 and details the alleged incident in her memoir Brave.

On Tuesday (30Jan18), the producer's attorney Ben Brafman issued a statement denying McGowan's account and accusing her of lying in order to publicise her book.

Brafman told The Blast, “As a general matter, Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys have refrained from publicly criticizing any of the women who have made allegations of sexual assault against Mr. Weinstein despite a wealth of evidence that would demonstrate the patent falsity of these claims.”

He added, “Watching the ‘performance’ by Rose McGowan as she looks to promote her new book, however, has made it impossible to remain quiet as she tries to smear Mr. Weinstein with a bold lie that is denied not only by Mr. Weinstein himself, but by at least two witnesses.”

Brafman maintains that Jill Messick, McGowan's manager at the time, and Ben Affleck are the two witnesses who have contested McGowan's story. According to the lawyer, Messick shared a conflicting version of events.

“When we met up the following day, she hesitantly told me of her own accord that during the meeting that night before she had gotten into a hot tub with Mr. Weinstein," Messick said, according to Brafman. "She was very clear about the fact that getting into that hot tub was something that she did consensually and that in hindsight it was also something that she regretted having done.”

Brafman also says Affleck, who has publicly spoken out against Weinstein, defended the 65-year-old in a recent email.

The message, which was sent to Weinstein directly last July (17) allegedly read, “She never told me nor did I ever infer that she was attacked by anyone. Any accounts to the contrary are false. I have no knowledge about anything Rose did or claimed to have done.”

McGowan has previously accused Affleck of being fully aware of the Oscar-winner's behaviour.

After Weinstein's statement was released, McGowan took to Twitter to express her outrage.

"F**k you you f**king douche bag loser from hell. You will burn. You will be an empty suit coffin. You go fall off the planet you f**k. #RoseArmy BREATHE FIRE ... motherf**ker," she wrote.