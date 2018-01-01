Chrissy Teigen: 'Everyone thinks I'm due tomorrow but I'm only five months pregnant!'

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she's five months pregnant, despite her bump suggesting she might be further along.

The 32-year-old model is expecting her second child with singer husband John Legend, and showed off her changing figure in a red negligee-style dress as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (30Jan18).

During the interview, Chrissy asked host Jimmy to guess how pregnant she is, to which the presenter blushed and replied: "I don't know the right answer."

He then ventured a guess of five months, to which Chrissy replied: "That's great. Yes, you got it. I just had to say it because everybody thinks I'm due tomorrow... Nope. Just second baby!"

John and Chrissy are already parents to 21-month-old daughter Luna, and recently revealed their second child is a baby boy.

The pair attended the Grammy Awards together on Sunday night, but called it a night early and were home by 10.30pm. They did manage to catch sight of Beyonce and JAY-Z at the ceremony, with Chrissy admitting she was stunned by mother-of-three Beyonce's beauty.

"She just emits this aura that is spectacular," the Lip Sync battle host gushed.

John and Chrissy rival Beyonce and JAY-Z when it comes to the hottest celebrity couples. The 39-year-old singer penned heartfelt track All of Me about his wife, and regularly performs the emotional tune when she comes to watch him in concert. Audience members always sneak a look at Chrissy to see her reaction at that point, with the model admitting she sometimes fakes a tear or two when she knows she's being watched.

"Everyone turns to see if I'm crying. I either have to pretend or fake it," she laughed.