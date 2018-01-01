Amusement Park director fired over inappropriate behaviour

Paramount executives have fired director Dylan Brown from their upcoming animation Amusement Park due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Paramount officials launched an investigation into Brown, who was making his directorial debut, following complaints of inappropriate and unwanted conduct and he has since been fired from the project, which boasts a voice cast including Mila Kunis and Jennifer Garner.

"We are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace that is free of harassment or inappropriate conduct, so we take allegations of misconduct and impropriety very seriously," a Paramount representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We received allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct by Dylan Brown in the workplace and we conducted a thorough investigation, and he is no longer employed by the company."

A source told the website that the alleged conduct included touching and caressing multiple women on the production staff, while Variety reported that Brown had been accused of making inappropriate comments that were sexual in nature and "some physical interactions".

Andrew Brettler, the attorney for Brown, who has previously worked as an animator on Pixar movies Finding Nemo and The Incredibles, said the director disputes the allegations. He added, "They are defamatory, and he is considering his legal options."

Brown was reportedly fired two weeks ago after Paramount's legal team concluded their investigations into the complaints, which do not involve any of the female voice actors on the film. The animation is almost finished so studio executives will not be looking for a replacement.

The film, which is due to hit cinemas in March 2019, tells a story about a girl and a magical amusement park and features the voices of Matthew Broderick, Ken Jeong, and Jeffrey Tambor, who has also been accused of sexual harassment.