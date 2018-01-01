Nicole Kidman counts eating bugs as a hidden talent

Nicole Kidman is convinced she would win wilderness competition shows like I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Survivor because she loves to eat bugs.

The Big Little Lies star showed off her "hidden talent" in an interview segment with Vanity Fair, in which she ate a four-course meal of "micro-livestock".

"Two billion people in the world eat bugs and I'm one of them" she says in a video, while eating hornworms, mealworms, crickets, and fried grasshoppers. "I'm telling you, I'd win Survivor."

During the segment, Kidman described the taste of each bug, calling the hornworms "extraordinary", the mealworms "fruity", and the grasshoppers "exquisite" - but she didn't seem to enjoy the crickets, comparing their consistency to a "hairy nut".

Kidman is not the only celebrity who enjoys eating bugs as a main course - last year (17), Angelina Jolie treated a BBC World News film crew to a feast of spiders, crickets, and beetles during a trip to Cambodia, where she premiered her new movie First They Killed My Father.

Preparing the bugs with three of her six children, the Oscar winner said, "I think it's always been a part of the diet (here), but then I think there is a truth to the survival during a war... People were being starved (and) they were able to survive on things like this."

Angelina subsequently revealed she ate crickets when she first visited the country, the homeland of her adopted son Maddox, and then "moved up to tarantulas". Jolie fried up some scorpions and ate them on camera, stating, "It's actually really good, the flavour... (but) it's hard to chew!"