Harvey Weinstein's spokesman takes aim at Rose McGowan over latest allegations

Harvey Weinstein's spokesman has dismissed claims the movie producer suggested he had slept with Gwyneth Paltrow during a phone chat with actress Rose McGowan.

The former Charmed star has been making several appearances on U.S. TV to promote her new memoir Brave, talking about an alleged encounter with Weinstein at a Utah hotel during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, when he reportedly raped her.

During one interview on The View, McGowan claimed Weinstein called her after his alleged assault and informed her she had replaced Paltrow as his "special girl".

Weinstein's spokesman has now taken issue with this comment, stating, "Mr. Weinstein vehemently denies these accusations and has never stated he slept with Gwyneth Paltrow. It's ridiculous that anyone would believe a talented woman, an Academy Award winner, provided sexual favours in exchange for roles she earned based on her talent and brilliant work. It's simply not true."

In October (17), Paltrow told the New York Times the movie mogul had placed his hands on her and suggested she massage him after she landed the lead role in period drama Emma back in 1995. Paltrow rejected his advances and told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, who allegedly confronted Weinstein about the incident at a Hollywood party.

Meanwhile, Weinstein's spokesman has also attacked McGowan directly, stating: "Mr. Weinstein denies Rose McGowan's allegations of non-consensual sexual contact and it is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behavior and consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of rape. This allegation, like her others of being in the CIA and equating a red carpet with being raped, are unsupported."

In addition, the spokesman has taken aim at McGowan's claims she was paid for her silence after the alleged rape, adding, "It was Ms. McGowan, and only Ms. McGowan, who chose to demand money from Mr. Weinstein; it was Ms. McGowan who later chose to work with Mr. Weinstein professionally, and it was Ms. McGowan who later elected to personally appear with Mr. Weinstein at his charity event in Cannes.

"Ms. McGowan also approached Mr. Weinstein to finance a $30 million film she was starring in, a remake of Barbarella."