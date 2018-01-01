Priyanka Chopra: 'You won't know if I'm a royal wedding bridesmaid until the big day'

Priyanka Chopra is refusing to confirm reports she'll be a big part of pal Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May (18).

The former actress will exchange vows with Prince Harry at Britain's Windsor Castle and rumours suggest Bollywood icon Priyanka will be a bridesmaid.

But she's not telling.

"If you see me there, you’ll know," she said, responding to a question about her role on the big day.

But whether she has a big role to play or not, Priyanka insists her friend will know just what to do and what to wear to make the wedding the world will be watching a really special affair - and she'll make a fine addition to the royal family.

"I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will," she tells Just Jared. "She's just right for it. She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.

"Being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things - of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It’s a beautiful step in the right direction."

Priyanka went public with her marriage dreams for her friend at the beginning of last year (17), shortly after it was confirmed Meghan was dating Harry.

"I hope (they get married)," she said. "She seems happy. I think they look great together."

The Indian star also insisted she would not be angling for an invitation to be a bridesmaid, adding, "High profile relationships are so stressful anyway, so as a friend I wouldn’t like to add on that at all."