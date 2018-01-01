Sarah Jessica Parker: 'Time apart is beneficial to my marriage'

Time spent apart is the secret to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's strong marriage, according to the actress.

The couple wed in 1997 and while their busy schedules often keep them apart, Parker feels film and TV roles and her career as a fashion entrepreneur help them grow closer, because they have so much to look forward to when they come home.

"I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together," she tells Girlboss Radio hosted by Sophia Amoruso. "His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that's been enormously beneficial, because we have so much to share in a way."

"Relationships are hard," she adds. "I always felt that I wanted to invest more. I love him, and I think he's brilliant. I'm sure I annoy him. He annoys me sometimes. I'm enormously proud of the person he is. I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are."

Sarah and Matthew have three children together and the Sex and the City star is still surprised at how motherhood has changed her outlook on life.

"You're in a constant state of worrying about your children," she explains. "It's very painful and it's exhilarating. It's a really interesting way of living in the world.

"I read books differently, or I look at parents and children on the subway differently. I hear music differently, or when I see something, I think, 'I wish (daughters) Tabitha and Loretta were with me now and they could see this'. That's the good part."