Actor Scott Baio slams Nicole Eggert for 'changing molestation story'

Actor Scott Baio is refusing to stand by as his former co-star Nicole Eggert accuses him of molesting her as a minor, insisting "this has got to stop".

The former Baywatch actress hit headlines on Saturday (27Jan18) when she took to Twitter and claimed Baio had sexually abused her between the ages of 14 and 17, while they worked together on U.S. sitcom Charles in Charge, which ran from 1984 to 1990.

Baio quickly shot down the allegations in a video on Facebook Live, insisting they only had sex once, when she was 18 - the legal age of consent in California, and maintaining that she was the one to instigate the intimate encounter after the show wrapped.

Eggert went on to detail her accusations in a candid TV interview on America's Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday (30Jan18), admitting she had "lied" for years about the true nature of their relationship out of "shame" and to protect the legacy of their comedy series.

Baio has now fired back in an appearance on breakfast show Good Morning America, on which the 57-year-old questioned the timeline of Eggert's series of events.

"The story seems to change quite a bit, and I can't keep up with her, quite honestly," he said.

Baio also disputed Eggert's suggestion that he would try and mess around with her on set, claiming they were "never" alone, while making it clear it would have been "impossible" to do so discreetly because there were always "teachers, parents, family, crew, producers" and even his own father keeping a watchful eye on the young cast.

He went on to insist he was not worried about Eggert possibly reporting the allegations to police, defiantly adding, "Why would I have a concern over something that I didn't do?"

Demanding she cease the false accusations, he expressed concern for the affect the headlines are having on his young daughter with his wife, Renee Sloan.

"My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school," Baio concluded. "Her job is not to defend me; my job is to defend my daughter, her job is to be 10 years old, and that's why this has got to stop."