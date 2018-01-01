Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear join House of Cards

Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have joined the cast of Netflix drama House of Cards for the final season of the show.

Production on the series has resumed following last year's (17) Kevin Spacey sex scandal, which cost the leading man his job after he was accused of sexually assaulting actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14.

Others subsequently came forward with sexual misconduct claims against the Oscar winner, prompting House of Cards producers to fire Spacey and rework the story line for the show's final season to focus on co-star Robin Wright's character, conniving Claire Underwood.

On Wednesday (31Jan18), Netflix officials announced cast and crew had returned to work on the series, and two new faces had been added to the cast.

According to TheWrap.com, Lane and Kinnear will portray siblings on the TV hit, although specific details about their characters have not been revealed.

Actress Constance Zimmer, who previously played investigative reporter Janine Skorksy, has also been confirmed to return for the final eight episodes.

The production news emerges after actor Joel Kinnaman admitted he was not surprised by the allegations made against Spacey, because he has friends who shared alarming stories about his old castmate.

Kinnaman, who played a rival to Spacey's character Frank Underwood on the show in 2016 and 2017, told Scandinavian talk show host Fredrik Skavlan, "It wasn't a big shock."

"I have five or six friends I know who have told stories about Kevin about when they were young and had just arrived in Hollywood," the Swede added. "He (Spacey) gave me a very warm welcome (onset) in Baltimore. But later, when you learned that he had supposedly behaved this way with 14-year-olds, then it's like, 'Thank you and goodbye'."