Beyonce took selfie with Tiffany Haddish to prevent a fight

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish has credited Beyonce with talking her down from starting a brawl at a recent party by agreeing to take a photo together.

The Girls Trip star met Beyonce at an afterparty celebrating the end of her rap mogul husband JAY-Z's 4:44 Tour in Los Angeles just before Christmas (Dec17), and she posted a snap of the new pals on Instagram.

The image, which featured the Drunk In Love hitmaker burying her face in Tiffany's hair, was captioned, "@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... But for real she told me to have fun and I DID!"

Now Tiffany has shed a little light on how she managed to snag a picture with the famously private singer, revealing the photo opportunity came about after the 38-year-old almost lost her temper with another unnamed guest at the bash.

"What had happened was, something had went down (sic) with somebody at the party, right?," Tiffany recalled to Vulture.com. "I'm not at liberty to say what had went down (sic) at the party, but Beyonce was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I'm gonna end up fighting this b**ch!'

"She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I'm only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.'"

Beyonce granted her wish, helping to make Tiffany's night, but she is still amazed that the mother-of-three knew her name.

"She knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, 'I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish,'" the actress beamed. "I was like, 'What? You know me?!' She said, 'I'm Beyonce.' I KNOW!"

The pop icon isn't the only celebrity Tiffany has become friendly with - she also boasted about scoring Creed hunk Michael B. Jordan's phone number.

Tiffany gushed, "He's super cool and down to earth and really nice."