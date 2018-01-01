Jim Caviezel reprising role in The Passion of the Christ sequel

Jim Caviezel is reprising his role as Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ sequel.

The Braveheart star co-wrote, produced, and directed the acclaimed 2004 film, and confirmed he was working on a follow-up to the biblical epic, which depicted the persecution and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, in 2016.

Earlier this week (beg29Jan18), Caviezel was asked about his involvement with the sequel and insisted he is excited for moviegoers to see the film.

"There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience," he said. "It's great. Stay tuned."

"I won't tell you how he's (Gibson) going to go about it," he added, "but I'll tell you this much: the film he's going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It's that good."

Gibson is teaming up with his Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace for the project, and previously revealed the film will be titled Resurrection and focus on the story of Jesus rising from the dead and visiting his disciples after he was put to death.

"It's more than a single event; it's an amazing event," Mel said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2016. "And to underpin that with the things around it is really the story.

"To sort of enlighten what that means. It's not just about the event; it's not just some chronological telling of just that event. That could be boring."

Gibson also cautioned his film might be a few years away, adding, "It’s such a big subject."