George Clooney didn't have to go far to woo his wife

George Clooney didn't even have to leave his lakeside home in Italy to woo his wife Amal - a friend brought her over.

The movie star reveals he was hanging out at his Lake Como pad with his parents when an unnamed buddy called and asked if he could stop by with a pal.

During a taped appearance on David Letterman's new Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the 56-year-old actor recalled the first time he met lawyer Amal in 2013.

"It’s the wildest thing," George says. "A mutual friend of ours said, 'I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course'."

And then the star's agent got in touch to tell him he'd really like his visitor.

"He said, 'I met this woman who’s coming to your house who you’re gonna marry'," George adds. "The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then, you know, I got her email address 'cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then, we started writing..."

But Clooney admits he had no idea Amal really liked him: "I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me," he recalls. "I just thought, you know, we were buddies."

The couple wed in September, 2014 and Amal gave birth to twins last year.

The second episode of Letterman's monthly Netflix show will be available to stream from 9 February (18). Former President Barack Obama was his first guest when the programme debuted in January.