Jamie Dornan: 'My kids are so confused when people call me Mr. Grey'

Jamie Dornan's children are often left confused when fans of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise address him as "Mr. Grey" in public.

The 35-year-old actor has two daughters with his actress/singer wife Amelia Warner, four-year-old Dulcie and Elva, who turns two later this month (Feb18). Jamie reprises his role as S&M loving billionaire Christian Grey in new movie Fifty Shades Freed, the adaptation of the last of the books in E.L. James' trilogy, but admitted during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday that some fans can't distinguish between him and his on screen alter-ego.

"I get a lot of fans talking to me as if I am Christian Grey. I get a lot of that sort of thing - so I’ll be in a line at Starbucks or something and someone will be like, 'Oh, Mr. Grey'," Jamie told host Ellen. "I’m literally holding one of my children, and they’re so confused why they’re calling me that."

Another thing Jamie is frequently confronted with is references from James' saucy books, particularly passages referencing the "Red Room" - where Christian carried out sadistic sex acts with his willing partners.

"I get a lot of that, and people saying very specific things from the books or the movies - like some sort of Red Room reference," he added. "I panic, I just don’t know how to respond to it because I’m not like… him, obviously. So I’m always there just panicking and I think they always think I’m just weird. Which I’m fine with."

Jamie also revealed that wife Amelia has never seen him in action in the Fifty Shades movies, laughing that he wouldn't want to pay for a ticket for her to go and see him get up close and personal with co-star Dakota Johnson.