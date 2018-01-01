Jim Carrey won't face trial over ex-girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey will not face trial over his ex-girlfriend's apparent suicide, as two wrongful death lawsuits brought against him by her family have been dismissed.

Irish make-up artist Cathriona White had an on-off relationship with The Mask star from 2012 until her death in 2015, from an overdose of prescription pills.

Following her passing, her mother Brigid Sweetman and her estranged husband Mark Burton sued the star, claiming he was to blame for her death, alleging the actor and comedian provided her with the pills that killed her while also giving her sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Carrey filed a countersuit in September (17), alleging their legal action was an attempt to exploit his fame, and his representative has now confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the case against him was dismissed last week (end28Jan18). The rep told the publication that he was looking forward to moving on with his life following the ugly legal battle.

In October, the star's lawyer Raymond P. Boucher filed a motion alleging a document showing White had clean STD test results before meeting Carrey was a forgery. They claimed to have proof that she had herpes prior to her involvement with him. A lawyer for her estate slammed the allegations, promising that the 56-year-old actor would be "criminally prosecuted" for his actions.

White's body was discovered by friends visiting her rented Sherman Oaks, California home in September 2015 - two days after the third anniversary of her father's death. Authorities who arrived at the scene found four different kinds of medication and suicide notes that mentioned her famous ex.

Carrey attended White's funeral and appeared visibly emotional while acting as a pallbearer.

He recently revealed that he had won his long battle with depression, telling Britain's i newspaper, "I had that (depression) for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn't stay. It doesn't stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore."