Charlie Walk steps down from The Four finale after sexual harassment allegations

Music mogul and TV judge Charlie Walk has confirmed he will no longer take part in The Four: Battle for Stardom's finale after he was hit with sexual harassment allegations.

The president of Republic Records, who serves as a judge on the FOX talent show alongside DJ Khaled, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Meghan Trainor, has issued a statement to confirm reports that he will not appear in the upcoming finale as he doesn't want to be a distraction when it is taped on Friday (02Feb18).

"Out of respect for the contestants, my fellow judges and everyone involved with the show, I have made the decision not to attend the finale of The Four," he said. "I do not want my presence to be a distraction. Needless to say, this is very upsetting.

"Although I continue to support the Me Too movement, there has been an extreme rush to judgment against me in this particular case which is unfair and inconsistent with anything that even actually happened. I welcome any investigation so that in short order these unfounded and hurtful accusations can be put to rest."

Walk will still appear in Thursday night's episode as it was taped before Tristan Coopersmith, a former employee, came forward with her allegations on Monday.

In her post, she claimed he would "make lewd comments about my body and share your fantasies of having sex with me" when they were in his office, would instant message her with sexual remarks, touch her leg inappropriately and once pushed her into his bedroom and onto his bed.

Walk issued a denial at the time, saying, "It is very upsetting to learn of this untrue allegation made by someone who worked with me 15 years ago, without incident... this is the first time I have ever heard of this or any other allegation - and it is false."

On Tuesday, U.S. music industry analyst and critic Bob Lefsetz shared accounts from two other women also accusing Walk of sexual harassment.