Sarah Jessica Parker open to Sharon Stone joining Sex and the City 3

Sarah Jessica Parker is "really interested" in having Sharon Stone appear in a potential Sex and the City movie.

The Divorce actress reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw in 2010's Sex and the City 2, and while there are no confirmed plans to make a third instalment, Kim Cattrall has already ruled herself out of returning as the character of Samantha Jones in any future films.

But during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (31Jan18), host Andy Cohen suggested that Basic Instinct star Sharon may be a good person to replace Kim, and Sarah appeared to be on board.

"You are not the first person that's said it. I think it's a really interesting idea, yeah," she said.

Last October (17), Kim confessed that she had no desire to play public relations executive Samantha in another flick, and had "moved on" from the part, much to the disappointment to her followers on social media.

While Sarah and her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are open to making another movie, the star explained that writer-director Michael Patrick King has a lot to think about in the wake of Kim's exit.

"I think once everybody has thoroughly experienced the grieving process, then Michael Patrick can go back and sort of ponder what he might want to do and how he might want to proceed. That's the most clear answer I've given yet," the 52-year-old shared, adding that she struggles to answer questions about the project. "I think about this when I go home sometimes, and I've done such a lousy job of answering any questions about Sex and the City 3."

Previously, Kim, 61, endorsed Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara to replace her as Samantha.